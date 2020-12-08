Frank Lampard: Billy Gilmour will grow with Chelsea amid loan talk

Frank Lampard 'not sure' if Billy Gilmour will be loaned out but will grow with Chelsea

Frank Lampard remains unsure if Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour will go out on loan in January.

The 19-year-old produced an excellent performance in the midfield for Chelsea in their 1-1 draw against FC Krasnodar in the Champions League on Tuesday and was arguably the best player foe the Blues.

He suffered a setback at the end of last season with a knee injury however Gilmour is working his way back in and is already having an effect.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Talk of a loan spell for the back end of the season has been discussed however Lampard says no decision has been made but was adamant that his long-term future is at Chelsea.

"I’m not sure at the moment [on whether Gilmour will go out on loan], but the way he played today and how he trains I see him growing with us, he’s going to be a Chelsea player just making sure the pathway is right for him.

"He made the pathway right last season, he got injured at the wrong time, playing like he can today, he's got a lot to offer for us."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube