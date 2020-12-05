Frank Lampard offers injury update on Hakim Ziyech

Frank Lampard has provided an update on Hakim Ziyech's hamstring injury which he picked up in the 3-1 win against Leeds United.

Chelsea moved to the top of the table with a dominant win - they had many chances to kill the game off against Marcelo Bielsa's side.

(Photo by Matthew Childs - Pool/Getty Images)

But although Chelsea extended their unbeaten run to 16 games in all competitions, they received a blow in the first-half after Ziyech was replaced by Christian Pulisic on the half hour mark as he went down with a hamstring problem.

He came out for the second-half with an ice pack on his hamstring, and Lampard provided an update post-match.

"It's the hamstring," Lampard said post-match. "He felt it go so we will have to find out what degree it is over the next couple of days."

----------

