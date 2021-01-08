Frank Lampard offers injury updates on duo Kante & Christensen ahead of Morecambe clash

Frank Lampard has confirmed Chelsea pair Andreas Christensen and N'Golo Kante will miss their FA Cup clash against Morecambe at Stamford Bridge on Sunday due to injury.

Chelsea are in dire need of a win having won just one of their previous six matches which has seen the pressure pile on Lampard.

But they will have to be without pairing Christensen and Kante on Sunday as Lampard offered an injury update on the duo.

"Andreas Christensen [knee] and N'Golo Kante is also out with a minor hamstring injury, which means he will miss this game. He's suspended for the Fulham game too on Friday so we will get him right.

Christensen was widely criticised after going down injured against Aston Villa as Dean Smith's side went onto equalise in west London on December 28, but Lampard confirmed that was how he picked up an injury.

The Danish international had a scan on his knee and is set to return to training on Saturday but the game comes too early for him.

"It was very that moment in the Villa game. The injury isn't too bad which is good news for him. He should be back training with us tomorrow."

Reece James is also out for the Blues following a hamstring injury.

