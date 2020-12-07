Frank Lampard offers update on Hakim Ziyech's hamstring injury

Frank Lampard has delivered an injury update on Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech's hamstring problem ahead of their Champions League clash against FC Krasnodar on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge.

Ziyech was forced off in the first-half in Chelsea's 3-1 win over Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday.

(Photo by David Klein/Sportimage)

Post-match, Lampard said they would assess the situation over the next couple of days and the Blues boss has provided a further update on the Moroccan's injury.

"He is going for a scan this afternoon so I will have more information later.

"I wasn't as I think he was looking great," added Lampard on concerns over Ziyech's fitness without pre-season. "He came to us quite a while ago now at the back end of restart and trained a lot and the injury [against Brighton] was obviously disappointing.

"He missed some weeks but he showed his intensity to work, in the gym, on the training pitch, as soon as he was back and I think when he came in he hit the ground running.

"I hope this is a minor injury. We will find out with the scan today. The feeling he had since the game is that it doesn't feel too bad, which I'm hoping means we can be talking a couple of weeks, but I have to wait for the scan."

Callum Hudson-Odoi also picked up a hamstring problem in training so will miss Krasnodar clash.



