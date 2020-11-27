Frank Lampard offers Thiago Silva contract update

Frank Lampard says Chelsea have all season to activate the clause in Thiago Silva's contract to extend his deal by a further year.

The 36-year-old has heavily impressed since joining the club in the summer after becoming available on a free transfer.

Silva signed an initial one-year contract in west London, with the club having an option to extend it by a further year.

(Photo by Federico Pestellini)

Reports emerged that Silva had opened talks with his agent to extend his current deal at Chelsea, however Lampard clarified the situation and was 'surprised' by how the reports came out.

"I've seen the reports and there is an option in Thiago's contract that we can look at as the season goes on.

"Obviously the way he is playing at the minute we are very happy, so that's the end of it really. I'm surprised it's come out in that way."

----------

