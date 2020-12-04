NewsTransfer NewsMatch-CoverageLoan ArmyFan Opinions
Frank Lampard: Olivier Giroud has given me a 'nice selection problem'

Frank Lampard says he can't give any assurances to his Chelsea players including Olivier Giroud over their playing time. 

Chelsea have a large squad which has given Lampard the opportunity to rotate his side as and when he has needed to, which he did in midweek against Sevilla. 

Giroud was one of the players who came into the starting XI and netted four goals in Seville, which has provided a selection headache for Lampard. 

The Frenchman recently admitted he wants to stay at Chelsea as he believes he can get more game time, but Lampard refused to give any assurances over handing out minutes to individual players.

"It's not a case of giving players reassurances over game time. I think with the competitive squad that we have, that's very difficult to do," Lampard said ahead of Leeds United on Friday.

Lampard confirmed Chelsea have a fully fit squad to face Leeds United.

"You want players who are out of the team to train well, get themselves in the team and perform the way that Oli did the other day. 

"Of course that gives me nice problems. Oli has always done that for me here, particularly at the back end of last season, he's played as regularly as he's played at Chelsea in my time at the club.

"Last season particularly when he was fundamental to us getting into the Champions League spots. I'm happy with him, he's given me a really nice problem, his form is good, he's training well. I'm obviously not going to give my team selection out today."

