Frank Lampard: Olivier Giroud will not leave Chelsea in January

Frank Lampard has confirmed Olivier Giroud will not be leaving Chelsea in the January transfer window.The 33-year-old will be unable to leave west London this month, after Chelsea failed to bring in a replacement forward, something that Frank Lampard said needed to happen for Giroud to depart.

Speaking his his press conference ahead of Leicester City, Frank Lampard reinforced his satisfaction in the forward's attitude despite the transfer saga.

"Olivier Giroud in this window has been incredible as a professional and as a man,' he revealed. "We all know that there’s been interest and I’ve sat in every press conference and said it had to be right for Olivier, for myself and for the club.

"He’s been impeccable in that period and I’ve got huge respect for him for that and as a player."

Frank Lampard then revealed whether Olivier Giroud would be said, he responded: "Will he leave? No.

"It’s my job with all the players to try and get the best out of them, with the way I want us to play and the things I need to see out of each position. Each player has to buy into what we’re trying to do because that’s important. It’s key across the board, not just with Oli."

Moves to Lazio, Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan have all been on the cards for the veteran, but any transfer is now off.

Olivier Giroud's chance of claiming a spot in Didier Deschamps' French squad for the upcoming European Championships are now in huge jeopardy.

He is expected to leave upon the expiration of his contract at the club at the end of the season.

