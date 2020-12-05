Frank Lampard on Chelsea starting XI to face Leeds United

Frank Lampard has delivered his reasoning for his starting XI to face Leeds United in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

Chelsea see the return of their fans in west London, which sees Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma and Reece James all return to the backline.

Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante start in midfield alongside Kai Havertz, while Olivier Giroud leads the lead.

Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner also start. Christian Pulisic is on the bench, but there was no room for Callum Hudson-Odoi in the matchday squad.

On his selection, Lampard said: "We can naturally put out a team who play with energy and speed now, to come and play with high intensity.

"We are in good form and selection is difficult in a good way. We have to find freshness. Hopefully the starting XI can do it and we have subs who can on and make an impact."

