Frank Lampard on Chelsea team selection to face Rennes

Frank Lampard has revealed his thought process behind his Chelsea team selection to face Rennes in the Champions League.

Four changes have been made to the side that beat Newcastle United 2-0 at the weekend. Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho and Callum Hudson-Odoi all come into the side.

Reece James, Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech dropped to the bench, while Kai Havertz returned to the bench for the Blues.

On his team selection and bringing Callum Hudson-Odoi into the side, Lampard said: "I want to see the qualities that we have shown recently. I have had to make a few changes to the side.

"I just want to see his qualities. I liked him when he came on against Newcastle. I have confidence in him, I want him to play with confidence and it's in his hands."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube