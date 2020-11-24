SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Frank Lampard on Chelsea team selection to face Rennes

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has revealed his thought process behind his Chelsea team selection to face Rennes in the Champions League.

Four changes have been made to the side that beat Newcastle United 2-0 at the weekend. Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho and Callum Hudson-Odoi all come into the side. 

Reece James, Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech dropped to the bench, while Kai Havertz returned to the bench for the Blues.

On his team selection and bringing Callum Hudson-Odoi into the side, Lampard said: "I want to see the qualities that we have shown recently. I have had to make a few changes to the side.

"I just want to see his qualities. I liked him when he came on against Newcastle. I have confidence in him, I want him to play with confidence and it's in his hands."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Confirmed Teams: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to St James' Park to face Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon looking to start with a win after the international break.

Ben Davies

'Stronger than expected!' - Chelsea fans react to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Rennes

Chelsea fans have reacted to Frank Lampard's starting XI which will face Rennes in the Champions League at Roazhon Park.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Rennes vs Chelsea | Champions League

The team news is in from Roazhon Park ahead of Rennes versus Chelsea in the Champions League.

Matt Debono

Chelsea fans want Olivier Giroud to lead the line against Rennes in Champions League

Chelsea fans have named the forward they want to see lead the line for the Blues against Rennes in the Champions League.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard nominated for Player of the Century award

Frank Lampard has been nominated for the Globe Soccer 2001-2020 Player of the Century Award.

Matt Debono

Ross Barkley hamstring injury update: Expected to miss Villa's next two games

On-loan Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley is expected to miss Aston Villa's next two Premier League games.

Matt Debono

'Social media criticism doesn't matter to me', admits Mount

Mason Mount says he lets the talking happen on the pitch following criticism on social media.

Matt Debono

Chelsea 'welcome' decision for fans to return to sporting events

Chelsea have welcomed the UK Government's decision to allow fans back into sporting events from December 2.

Matt Debono

23-man Chelsea squad to face Rennes in Champions League

The travelling Chelsea squad to France to face Rennes in the Champions League have been confirmed.

Matt Debono

Antonio Rudiger 'satisfied' with position at Chelsea after wanting summer exit

Antonio Rudiger has revealed he is now happy at Chelsea after wanting to leave in the summer.

Matt Debono