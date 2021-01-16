Frank Lampard on 'difficult' Chelsea team selection ahead of Leicester City clash

Frank Lampard has admitted that he had Chelsea's match against Leicester City on Tuesday in mind following his team selection in their 1-0 win over Fulham.

His side ended a run of three straight defeats on the road in the league after Mason Mount's strike in the 78th minute saw off a 10-man Fulham side at Craven Cottage on Saturday evening following Antonee Robinson's first-half sending off.

Ahead of the west London derby though, there was controversy over Lampard's team selection which saw Callum Hudson-Odoi start from the bench, and Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic given the nod to start on either flank for the Blues.

Both had quiet games and it was Hudson-Odoi who impressed the most as he came off the bench to make a difference as Chelsea went onto claim the three points.

Lampard admitted that Hudson-Odoi could've deserved to start against Fulham, but later revealed the difficult decisions he has to make with the clash against Leicester City involved in his thinking and planning too.

"It was difficult and I was specifically talking about Callum (to Sky Sports) because there has been a real uplift in his form," said Lampard in his post-match press conference.

"That’s a sign of his development, he is coming on, going by people and showing confidence. And a lot of that will be down to the injury he had to get over last season.

"Hakim obviously gives us something different and was outstanding when fit. Christian is always a threat. When I have the three, there is one who maybe can’t start the game. But they must then come on and impact the game. Generally, a winger is where you make your changes.

"Yes, I had Leicester in mind and we will see how players react in the next day or two. In this busy, busy period players will have to accept to be an impact player sometimes and then come in and start.

"For Callum, I am delighted with how he is playing at the minute and he is approaching it in the right way. He will get many, many minutes for us."

