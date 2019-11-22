Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Frank Lampard hails 'incredible' Manchester City side ahead of Premier League showdown

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has piled on the praise for upcoming opponents Manchester City as the two prepare to meet for the first time this season on Saturday. 

Chelsea currently sit above the current Premier League champions in third spot, as Saturday's hosts occupy fourth spot. 

But the Blues' head coach remains wary of their strength, and insists they are still a fantastic side, despite sitting in the final Champions League qualification spot. 

"The levels they have reached have been incredible. For us to be in that position, I am pleased with," Lampard said at Cobham. "But I want more. It’s not the end story, they are a strong outfit. I won’t make huge judgements on tomorrow, our story is three months in the making.

Pep Guardiola has plenty of injury problems, but Lampard believes they aren't a weaker side because of the issues with team selection. 

"I see them with the same strength. They have had their issues with injury problems."

Chelsea are yet to secure a win against a 'top six side' this season in the Premier League, and Lampard thinks Saturday will be a time where he can judge where his side are at.

"Yes, in a way," Lampard responded to whether he can judge Chelsea's start to the season after the game at the Etihad. 

"We went pound for pound with Liverpool, the so called tougher games we have performed well without the results."

----------

Chelsea travel north on Saturday to face Manchester in the Premier League in the late kick-off.

Stay tuned on SI.com for live updates.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Frank Lampard rules out being 'unsackable' at Chelsea this season

Matt Debono
0

Frank Lampard admits he can be sacked by Chelsea this season, after Mauricio Pochettino was axed by Spurs.

Olivier Giroud 'tells Chelsea he wants to leave in January' amid Inter Milan interest

Matt Debono
2 0

Olivier Giroud is in the final year of his deal with Chelsea, and he wants to leave sooner rather than later, following talks with Inter Milan.

Team news: Frank Lampard provides update on Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic ahead of Manchester City clash

Matt Debono
0

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Blues' team news ahead of the clash against Manchester City in the Premier League.

Preview: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono
0

Frank Lampard's Chelsea take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in the Premier League on Saturday evening at the Etihad Stadium.

From Hershey to the Fulham Road: Christian Pulisic's rise to Chelsea

Daniel Childs
0

Pulisic’s sudden rise in-form has come after a tricky opening couple of months where the American has had to adapt to a new life in England and the added physicality and pace of the Premier League.

Cesar Azpilicueta 'wishes Jose Mourinho well' after Portuguese announced as new Spurs boss

Matt Debono
0

Jose Mourinho was appointed as the new Tottenham Hotspur Head Coach after Mauricio Pochettino was sacked.

Jorginho cools down talk of Chelsea mounting a Premier League title challenge

Matt Debono
0

Jorginho believes the Blues need to focus on getting in the top-four first before thinking about a title challenge.

Chelsea to have transfer ban appeal heard on Wednesday by CAS

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea will soon find out their fate over their transfer ban appeal as the Court of Arbitration for Sport are set to hear out the Blues' appeal.

Eden Hazard makes Chelsea vs Manchester City prediction ahead of Premier League clash

Matt Debono
0

Eden Hazard believes the Blues can get a result at the Etihad Stadium at the weekend to extend the gap in third spot.

John Terry rubbishes claims that he blocked Sergio Aguero's move to Chelsea

Matt Debono
0

Former Chelsea captain John Terry was linked with blocking Chelsea's move to sign forward Sergio Aguero.