Frank Lampard hails 'incredible' Manchester City side ahead of Premier League showdown

Frank Lampard has piled on the praise for upcoming opponents Manchester City as the two prepare to meet for the first time this season on Saturday.

Chelsea currently sit above the current Premier League champions in third spot, as Saturday's hosts occupy fourth spot.

But the Blues' head coach remains wary of their strength, and insists they are still a fantastic side, despite sitting in the final Champions League qualification spot.

"The levels they have reached have been incredible. For us to be in that position, I am pleased with," Lampard said at Cobham. "But I want more. It’s not the end story, they are a strong outfit. I won’t make huge judgements on tomorrow, our story is three months in the making.

Pep Guardiola has plenty of injury problems, but Lampard believes they aren't a weaker side because of the issues with team selection.

"I see them with the same strength. They have had their issues with injury problems."

Chelsea are yet to secure a win against a 'top six side' this season in the Premier League, and Lampard thinks Saturday will be a time where he can judge where his side are at.

"Yes, in a way," Lampard responded to whether he can judge Chelsea's start to the season after the game at the Etihad.

"We went pound for pound with Liverpool, the so called tougher games we have performed well without the results."

----------

Chelsea travel north on Saturday to face Manchester in the Premier League in the late kick-off.

Stay tuned on SI.com for live updates.