Frank Lampard on Olivier Giroud and Victor Moses' Chelsea futures

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has provided an update on the futures of Olivier Giroud and Victor Moses at Chelsea. 

The duo have been linked with moves away from the club, as interest has come from Antonio Conte at Inter Milan for the pair of them.

Here is the latest on Olivier Giroud and Victor Moses:

Olivier Giroud

The 33-year-old has had to remain patient this season as a result of being third in the pecking order at Chelsea behind Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi. 

A move looks to be on the cards this month, as he is strongly linked with a move to Inter Milan, whilst Aston Villa have also been linked with the Frenchman.

‘With Oli [Giroud] there’s not much more to say from last week," Lampard said on Monday ahead of Tuesday's derby with Arsenal. 

"There have been discussions that he may move on but it needs to be right for all parties and there’s nothing new to report on that right now."

WATCH: Reece James back 'in contention' to return to Chelsea side following knee injury.

Victor Moses

The right-sided Nigerian is currently on loan with Turkish side Fenerbahce, however is set to return from his loan. But when he arrives back to Cobham, he will once again depart. 

Antonio Conte has been speculated with wanting a reunion with Moses, after their time together at Chelsea.

"Victor Moses is coming back from his loan with a view to going elsewhere, and those talks are ongoing," said Lampard.

