Frank Lampard has revealed it was an easy decision to include Petr Cech in his 25-man Premier League squad for the 2020/21 campaign.

Cech, Chelsea's technical director, was the shock inclusion on the list after the Blues confirmed their squad for the domestic season on Tuesday.

He joins Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabagala and Willy Caballero among the four goalkeepers that Chelsea have at their disposal this season.

It was confirmed that Cech's addition to the squad was for emergency circumstances as a non-contract player, and he'd be training away from the first-team.

Cech retired from professional football at the end of the 2018/19 campaign with Arsenal, however there is a slight chance he could return to the pitch this season.

Following Chelsea's 0-0 draw against Sevilla in the Champions League, Lampard revealed why Cech was included in his 25-man squad.

"Petr has been training with the goalkeepers for a little while now. He has been training a lot of days with them which is valuable for experience [of the other goalkeepers] and that he is passing on that quality to them," said Lampard.

"We had that space in the squad and we know this year, it looks like no other because of Covid and isolation so it was a very easy one. Pete still does his day job and he is there if we need him.

“He is fit, very fit. He is still relatively young. He finished playing when he possibly could have carried on. He has taken on his role at Chelsea very well and he has been very helpful to me and we work closely together. He trains fairly regularly and he is fit."

But the former goalkeeper is unlikely to be used Lampard admitted, however the Chelsea boss isn't taking risks following the coronavirus pandemic.

"Whether we will see him much this season, I am not sure. Has I mentioned before, it depends on how the season goes with COVID and isolation. We felt it was a no-brainer to have Pete in the squad for that reason and it helps me training every day," Lampard added.

"When he is in such good form it can only help the goalkeepers we have to see one of the world’s best in the modern era amongst us.

“It is definitely not done for the romance. Pete certainly enjoys the training because that is how he is. I would enjoy training more if my calves didn’t go tight every time I tried to sprint these days. With Pete I wouldn’t expect to happen this year.

"But I do know with the way he is and how fit he is that if we are in crisis times then you couldn’t ask for much better than having Petr Cech around. I don’t expect it, but nobody expected what we have seen in the last six or seven months around the world."

