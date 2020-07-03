Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard reacts to Premier League Manager of Month nomination

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard reacted to the announcement that he was on the shortlist for the Premier League Manager of the Month award for June. 

During June the Blues won two out of two, claiming successive 2-1 victories against Aston Villa and Manchester City, while also beating Everton 4-0 before the coronavirus pandemic brought the season to a halt - that game was also acknowledged in the shortlist. 

He is joined by Steve Bruce, Nuno Espírito Santo and Ole Gunnar Solskjær on the shortlist for the award.

Chelsea had their run of five straight wins come to an end on Wednesday after West Ham scored a late winner to win the derby 3-2 at the London Stadium.

Ahead of their Premier League outing against Watford on Saturday, Lampard was pleased to be nominated but insisted it is a collective award for the whole club. 

"I have still got West Ham in my head, so I'm slightly surprised!," he said. "It is a small thing to be proud of. These are not the huge, important things but if it shows our good form - five wins in five in that period, playing some good stuff and on a good run. 

"So that's always a collective award. As a manager you can take it personally, but it is more the work of the players and staff included."

