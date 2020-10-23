SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Frank Lampard: Premier League clash against Manchester United feels like a big game

Matt Debono

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says their match against Manchester United on Saturday evening is a good opportunity to pick up some 'hard-earned' points in the Premier League.

Lampard's men have currently picked up eight points from their opening five, while United have secured six points from four league outings. 

The Blues have a dismal record against United - failing to win in their last five in the league, and haven't won at Old Trafford since 2013. 

41627737
(Photo by Nick Potts)

After Marcus Rashford scored a late goal against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek in the Champions League, Lampard expects a tough game against a 'quality team' in United. 

"It certainly does feel like a big game. It should do, we played them a lot. We played them in two cup competitions as well as the league last year. 

"They are a quality team, got quality individuals, quality organisation. You saw how they went to Paris in midweek and got a fantastic result. 

"As you know at the moment, everything is very close in the league. It's an opportunity to get some very hard-earned points, but it's going to be a very tough match."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Manchester United: Christian Pulisic & Thiago Silva both fit to start

On Saturday evening, the Blues are travelling to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

Jevans99

Frank Lampard expects Chelsea to get better after 'seeing some signs' of side coming together

Frank Lampard says he is seeing signs of his Chelsea side gelling and expects his side to continue to improve ahead of Manchester United clash.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard delivers Chelsea team news ahead of Man Utd clash

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Matt Debono

Revealed: Frank Lampard's influence in Chelsea's interest of Declan Rice

Frank Lampard is the main reason why Chelsea want Declan Rice, a West Ham source has revealed.

Matt Debono

Comment: Who Frank Lampard should start at right-back against Manchester United

On Saturday Chelsea will look to bounce back after last weekend's draw to Southampton by visiting top four contenders Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Reuben Rosso

Hakim Ziyech labels Chelsea star Christian Pulisic a 'crazy winger'

Hakim Ziyech has lauded fellow Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic after joining the club from Ajax this summer.

Matt Debono

Hakim Ziyech reveals how quickly £33M transfer to Chelsea happened

Frank Lampard played an important part in Hakim Ziyech's move to Chelsea which was completed in 10 days, admitted the Blues winger.

Matt Debono

Hakim Ziyech reveals failed transfer two years ago following Chelsea move

Hakim Ziyech has revealed he was close to joining another club two years ago during his time with Ajax.

Matt Debono

Chelsea injury news to face Man Utd: Updates on Silva, Pulisic & Ziyech

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side are preparing for their trip to Old Trafford on Saturday to face Manchester United.

Matt Debono

Manchester United vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea travel north to face Manchester United in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

Matt Debono