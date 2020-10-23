Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says their match against Manchester United on Saturday evening is a good opportunity to pick up some 'hard-earned' points in the Premier League.

Lampard's men have currently picked up eight points from their opening five, while United have secured six points from four league outings.

The Blues have a dismal record against United - failing to win in their last five in the league, and haven't won at Old Trafford since 2013.

(Photo by Nick Potts)

After Marcus Rashford scored a late goal against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek in the Champions League, Lampard expects a tough game against a 'quality team' in United.

"It certainly does feel like a big game. It should do, we played them a lot. We played them in two cup competitions as well as the league last year.

"They are a quality team, got quality individuals, quality organisation. You saw how they went to Paris in midweek and got a fantastic result.

"As you know at the moment, everything is very close in the league. It's an opportunity to get some very hard-earned points, but it's going to be a very tough match."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube