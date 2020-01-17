'I rate him very highly' - Frank Lampard on Chelsea youngster Reece James

Frank Lampard has revealed his delight after Reece James agreed a new contract with Chelsea this week.

Reece James' new long-term deal at the club was announced on Thursday evening, which saw the 20-year-old pen a fresh five-and-a-half year deal at the club.

After a season in the Championship with Wigan Athletic, James has returned to west London and has made 11 Premier League appearances so far this season.

On the new deal, Blues head coach Frank Lampard said: "I rate him very highly, I tried to get him at Derby mid-season. He has got his foot in the door and there is more to come. He wants to learn, improve and do the right things.

The full-back joins Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi who have all signed new deals this season.

The 20-year-old spoke on his new deal, and admitted his dreams had come true.

Reece James posing for the cameras after penning a new long-term deal at Stamford Bridge. Getty Images / Chelsea FC

"It has been my dream to be here at Chelsea and play week in week out and to have a contract for another five-and-a-half years is living the dream again.

"I have always wanted to be here and another five-and-a-half years means a lot to me and a lot to my family."

Reece James is expected to start for Chelsea against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

