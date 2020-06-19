Frank Lampard delivers verdict on Chelsea's new signing Timo Werner

Frank Lampard is delighted to have landed Timo Werner from RB Leipzig this summer after the Blues announced their new signing on Thursday.

Chelsea have acquired the 24-year-old on a five-year-deal for a fee in the region of £47.5 million subject to a medical being completed.

He will join up with the squad next month once the Bundesliga season comes to an end.

Lampard revealed his pleasure ahead of their trip to face Aston Villa in their opening game of the Premier League restart.

"Well he’s clearly a player that we liked and we are pleased Timo has decided to come to Chelsea," Lampard said on Werner's arrival.

"I’ve certainly followed him for a long time, not just when I took this job but before that as well. We went for him and he certainly will strengthen us in my opinion.

"He’s a huge talent who has had a fantastic season, this year and before that as well. I think recently where we couldn’t do as much business in the windows as we would have wanted for whatever reasons, it gave us the opportunity to play more of the youth.

"But we always maintained that we wanted to improve and Timo Werner is a signing we feel will certainly improve us. I’m very excited to have him playing for Chelsea and we are looking forward to having him for next season.

"We worked as hard as we could and I had good conversations with Timo personally. He understands our project and what we want to do as a club. It’s a really exciting project for him, because he had plenty of option. So we're pleased he's decided to come to us and look forward to him joining next season."

