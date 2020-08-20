SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard: Debut season managing Chelsea has been 'unexpected and crazy'

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has admitted his first season in charge of Chelsea has been an unexpected and crazy year after their campaign came to an end. 

He came into the job replacing Maurizio Sarri last summer with just one season under his belt in management, and came into the role under a transfer embargo.

Nevertheless, Lampard and his coaching team cracked on with the resources available along with the introduction of several youth players, including Mason Mount who became the first academy player to make 50 appearances for the club in his debut season. 

As success goes, it was a successful campaign for the Blues as they clinched a top-four finish on the final day of the season, reached the FA Cup final and progressed past the group stages of the Champions League.

Now the Blues are getting ready to prepare for next season and the additions of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner are just two signs of that. 

Speaking on Chelsea's 'Frank Lampard: Coming Home' series, Lampard looked back on his first season in charge of the club he 'loves'.

"My first season back at Chelsea in management has been an unexpected, crazy season for many reasons. I think the challenges I knew coming into this job at the start of the year, of the transfer ban and the transition we felt we were in.

"To achieve Champions League football for next season gave me lots of positive feeling to how we can go forward from here. There were some tough moments along the way, which I certainly took on board and have learnt a lot about the squad and where we want to get to. 

"But I think the real feeling is a positive one, now I'm back managing the club I love and now I just want to take us forward."

