Frank Lampard reveals why he dropped Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga against Wolves

Willy Caballero was selected to start in Chelsea's 2-0 win against Wolves after Kepa Arrizabalaga was dropped by Frank Lampard.

It's been a poor season by the Blues' defensive standards which has seen them concede 54 goals in the Premier League this term.

Kepa has come under heavy scrutiny in large parts of the season and he was questioned once again for his part in the 5-3 defeat to Liverpool.

Lampard subsequently dropped the Spaniard and was asked post-match on his future following his uncertainty between the sticks this year.

"I have long, hard thinks about everything, not just individual positions but how we are as a team. The idea that we haven’t kept a clean sheet is definitely not just a reflection of the goalkeeper, but something that we have to work on as a team.

"How we train and maybe how we improve going forward. I don’t want to pinpoint it on Kepa today. Kepa decision was a choice, probably in recent form and recent situation a tough time for him.

"I felt like Willy coming in with confidence, off the back of a strong performance against Man United last week was what we needed today for the game. I don’t want to jump forward beyond the Arsenal game next week. It would be wrong.

"The squad is really strong at the moment as a unit, how they are on and off the pitch. I want that to stay for at least one more week domestically, then Bayern Munich. Looking to next season after that."

