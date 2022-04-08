Chelsea legend and former boss Frank Lampard has opened up on his sacking from the club amid their recent poor run of form.

Lampard was at the helm of the Blues from the summer of 2019 to January 2021, before he was replaced by current manager Thomas Tuchel.

The latter's side have lost their last two games, with defeats to Brentford and Real Madrid coming within the space of a few days.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Lampard, who now manages fellow Premier League side Everton, spoke to the media ahead of their game against Manchester United and commented on his sacking from the club in which he spent 13 successful years as a player before returning as boss.

"In my relatively short managerial career, I spent 18 months at Chelsea the same. 18 months and I was always two or three games from the sack, whatever.

"Maybe that's just football in the Premier League, pressure. Even with FA Cup final, making the top four I knew the rules. That's fair enough."

Tuchel shared his thoughts on Chelsea's recent defeats as he said: “We are aware of it and we don’t like it. I don’t know if we are concerned but it is very untypical for us, we had a look into it and talked to the team about it.

IMAGO / PA Images

"We constantly try to figure out how we can improve. We need to stop this kind of direction and development as soon as possible. The best possibility is tomorrow. It is very not like us to defend like this and concede so many goals.

"That’s why we didn’t see it coming because it was not the case before national break. These two matches within five days are very untypical and not easy to deal with because it does not fit to a pattern.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube