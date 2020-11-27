Frank Lampard pays his respects to 'idol' and 'footballing god' Diego Maradona

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has paid his respects to late Diego Maradona who sadly passed away earlier this week.

Maradona, 60, will be forever remembered as one of the world's greatest ever footballers.

Argentina announced they will have three days of national mourning following Maradona's passing from a heart attack.

Lampard joined his fellow managers and spoke of his footballing idol.

"He was my idol growing up. He was the player on the footballing stage that made me fall in love with the game.

"I remember vividly, moments of World Cup's in my early years. I wasn't even that put out by the 'Hand of God', I was as an England fan but his individual brilliance overcame that as I grew up.

"I was fortunate enough to have met him very briefly, he was a footballing god and it's very sad that he is not with us."

