Frank Lampard pleased for Michy Batshuayi getting on scoresheet for Chelsea

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard was happy and pleased for Michy Batshuayi after the Belgian got on the scoresheet in the Blues' FA Cup win.

The 26-year-old opened the scoring within six minutes after the ball fell to him inside the box, and via a deflection it helped its way past George Long in the Hull City goal.

Batshuayi came back into the Chelsea side after Tammy Abraham picked up an injury during the week in the draw to Arsenal, and now he has been given the nod to lead the line, with Olivier Giroud expected to leave the club this month.

On Michy Batshuayi's performance and goal, Lampard said: "I’m pleased. As a goalscorer, a striker, you want him to score goals. It helps his confidence. It can’t be that we just rely on Tammy. I want Michy firing and scoring goals like he did today, and when he trains he has to stay at that level.

"He trains as I want him to train. That’s not easy when you’re not playing as much as you want to. You have to go the extra mile to show you deserve to play. When you get those opportunities you have to show them.

"Today I can say I’m happy with Michy. It’s not just his goal - which was slightly fortunate and I like that - I just want him to keep delivering in training and when the opportunities come take them. Everyone judges strikers on goals and Michy has that in him. I want to see it more."

Michy Batshuayi's next test will be when the Blues head back on the road next weekend in the Premier League to face Leicester City.

