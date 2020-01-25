Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Frank Lampard pleased for Michy Batshuayi getting on scoresheet for Chelsea

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard was happy and pleased for Michy Batshuayi after the Belgian got on the scoresheet in the Blues' FA Cup win. 

The 26-year-old opened the scoring within six minutes after the ball fell to him inside the box, and via a deflection it helped its way past George Long in the Hull City goal. 

Batshuayi came back into the Chelsea side after Tammy Abraham picked up an injury during the week in the draw to Arsenal, and now he has been given the nod to lead the line, with Olivier Giroud expected to leave the club this month. 

On Michy Batshuayi's performance and goal, Lampard said: "I’m pleased. As a goalscorer, a striker, you want him to score goals. It helps his confidence. It can’t be that we just rely on Tammy. I want Michy firing and scoring goals like he did today, and when he trains he has to stay at that level.

"He trains as I want him to train. That’s not easy when you’re not playing as much as you want to. You have to go the extra mile to show you deserve to play. When you get those opportunities you have to show them.

"Today I can say I’m happy with Michy. It’s not just his goal - which was slightly fortunate and I like that - I just want him to keep delivering in training and when the opportunities come take them. Everyone judges strikers on goals and Michy has that in him. I want to see it more."

----------

Michy Batshuayi's next test will be when the Blues head back on the road next weekend in the Premier League to face Leicester City.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Highlights: Hull City 1-2 Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Michy Batshuayi and Fikayo Tomori got on the scoresheet to send Chelsea into the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Matt Debono

by

jammyk

Report: Hull City 1-2 Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea sealed their spot into the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup with a 2-1 win against Championship side Hull City.

Matt Debono

by

jammyk

Frank Lampard: Billy Gilmour best player on pitch for Chelsea after making FA Cup debut

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard was full of praise for Billy Gilmour after the teenager made his Emirates FA Cup debut.

Matt Debono

Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea have to do better if they want to fight for trophies

Cesar Azpilicueta has sent out a warning to the rest of the Chelsea side that things thing need to improve if they are going to challenge for trophies.

Matt Debono

'It's a frustrating period again' - Frank Lampard on FA Cup win against Hull City

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard showed his frustrations again after Chelsea narrowly beat Championship side Hull City in the Emirates FA Cup.

Matt Debono

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard cries out for signings in January

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard couldn't have made it anymore clear to the Blues board about his stance on bringing new players to the club this month.

Matt Debono

Gallery: Michy Batshuayi and Fikayo Tomori secure Chelsea's Emirates FA Cup progression

Chelsea progressed into the fifth round of the FA Cup after edging past Championship side at the KCOM Stadium.

Matt Debono

Reaction: Chelsea fans react to the Blues' starting XI against Hull City

Frank Lampard has come underfire for his team selection which will start against Hull City in the Emirates FA Cup.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Hull City vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Hull City play host to Frank Lampard's Chelsea in the fourth round of the FA Cup, and the team news has been confirmed.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Shirt deal with Three UK is a 'big deal' for Chelsea

Frank Lampard has reacted to the announcement of Chelsea's new deal with Three UK, which will see the mobile provider sponsor the Blues' shirts.

Matt Debono