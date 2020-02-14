Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard pleased with Kepa Arrizabalaga's reaction to being dropped for Chelsea's draw with Leicester City

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has admitted he his been pleased with the reaction of Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after he was dropped. 

Willy Caballero was given the nod ahead of the Spaniard in the draw against Leicester City prior to the winter break.

It came after many of Arrizabalaga's performances came under heavy scrutiny, and Frank Lampard opted to give the Argentine a chance. 

But since, Frank Lampard has revealed he has been happy with the reaction from Kepa Arrizabalaga in training. 

"The reaction from Kepa has been good as I’d expect, training hard, head down,’ Lampard said on Friday.

"I haven’t had lots of conversations with him this week and it’ll be a decision for me to make. 

"It doesn’t matter how you came to the club, what age you are, what part of your career you’re at. If it did, then I’d have to pick the whole team on how much they cost and it can’t be that way. All the players know that.

"It’s all about how you train every day and how you play on match day. I have to have that competition within the squad."

Frank Lampard did confirm that he has decided who will start in goal for Chelsea against Manchester United on Monday, however has refused to name who it will be.

"I’ve decided but you’ll have to wait to find out."

----------

There is no room for anymore errors from Chelsea on Monday with their spot in the top-four under major jeopardy; they are now only two points clear of Sheffield United in fifth albeit playing a game less.

Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening. 

----------

