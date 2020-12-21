Frank Lampard pleased to see Chelsea get back to winning ways against West Ham

Frank Lampard was delighted to see Chelsea end a run of consecutive defeats against West Ham after a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge against West Ham on Monday.

Chelsea took an early lead in the 10th minute through Thiago Silva as he powered the Blues ahead, before a Tammy Abraham brace late on secured the win for the Blues.

They climb up to fifth in the league after the win against their London rivals and Lampard reflected on a 'hard' match.

"I’m really pleased to get the win because the game was hard," said Lampard.

"We started really well but in the second half for periods, we didn’t have as much of the ball and think the sub helped us, getting Kovacic on and he got us on the ball to help us through that final period.

"I’m obviously delighted that we got that second and third goal to see it out because a team like West Ham can hurt you at any moment with a ball in the box or from a set-piece.

"It wasn’t vintage from us tonight. I thought we were good in parts but the best part for me was the character the lads shown, having come into the game off the back of two defeats."

