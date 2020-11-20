SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard 'positive' on Ben Chilwell being available for Chelsea against Newcastle United

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard remains hopeful that Ben Chilwell will be available for selection against Newcastle United on Saturday. 

The 23-year-old had a back spasm while on international duty with England when they faced Belgium, however made it to be on the bench for the match against Denmark on Wednesday. 

Chilwell returned to Cobham with the rest of the squad on Thursday as preparations for the Newcastle match begun, and Lampard was positive over the left-back's fitness. 

"He stayed with England, on the bench [on Wednesday], obviously getting fantastic care with England. He was improving, hence why he was on the bench. I am positive that he will be OK but I'll have to see."

Chelsea are set to be without Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva at the weekend against Newcastle United, but could welcome back Kai Havertz, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month. 

----------

