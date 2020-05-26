Frank Lampard praised for showing patience with Christian Pulisic at Chelsea

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been applauded by USMNT general manager Brian McBride for showing patience with Christian Pulisic.

The 21-year-old has nearly completed his first season in England after making the summer switch from Borussia Dortmund.

Despite several injuries keeping Pulisic on the sidelines in various parts of the season, he has still managed to have a positive impact on the Chelsea side.

Pulisic has recorded five goals and two assists in 16 Premier League appearances, including a 'perfect hat-trick' against Burnley in October.

----------

MORE: Premier League clubs are back in training.

----------

Lampard has been commended for his patience with the USMNT star, having understood his needs in his first year in England.

"I think that’s the good thing about having a manager who has played the game at such a high level, because Frank was very patient with Christian at the beginning," McBride told Chelsea's official US podcast.

"Christian’s moved over to a new country, joined a new team and had to establish himself in a new league. There could have been the pressure there on him to deliver straight away but Frank understood that he needed to have time to adapt.

"So, from a US national team perspective, that was really nice to see. We don’t know what was happening behind the scenes at the club and how hands on that would have been, but it allowed time for Christian to settle in, adapt and integrate into the team. He was then able to understand how both Chelsea and Frank wanted him to play.

(Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

"Then when the time was right, Frank really let Christian loose and you could see before the injury he was really sharp, he was quick on his heels and he was hurting opposition defenders.

"He seemed to really find a good bond with Tammy [Abraham].

"He was supplying him with good deliveries, and he was able to run off him and link up well. So, the timing of the injury was very unfortunate, not only for Christian, but for Chelsea too."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube