SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

'I was pleased with his performance' - Frank Lampard on Antonio Rudiger returning to Chelsea side

Matt Debono

Antonio Rudiger returned to the Chelsea side to make his first Premier League appearance of the season during their 2-0 win against Newcastle United. 

Chelsea have now kept six clean sheets in their last seven in all competitions, and despite Rudiger replacing Silva, the Blues held firm at the back to ensure they kept Newcastle at bay. 

Rudiger was on the verge of leaving in the summer but a move away failed to materialise and he drew himself back into Lampard's plans. 

He came into the side to face Newcastle on Saturday as Silva was rested due to his involvement with Brazil during the international break.

Lampard commented on the German's performance and revealed his pleasure at his partnership with fellow centre-back Kurt Zouma.

"I was pleased with his performance. I talked about it before the game that a lot of managers would love to have five centre-backs but it brings difficulties as you can only pick two if playing in a back four and then two or three are unhappy. 

newcastle-united-v-chelsea-premier-league (20)
(Photo by Lindsey Parnaby - Pool/Getty Images)

"It's not easy to come straight into a team if not playing so regularly and perform. That means you need a good attitude throughout the week and a good attitude in how they prepare.

"I've got confidence in Toni. I think he came in and thought his performance alongside Kurt they were very strong. Anything that came in the box they dealt with very well. They had a lot of the ball and they moved it well. 

"I'm really happy as it's hugely important to have a strong squad this year with the schedule as it is. For Toni to come in and play and keep a clean sheet was brilliant for him and brilliant for me."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Confirmed Teams: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to St James' Park to face Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon looking to start with a win after the international break.

Ben Davies

Newcastle United vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live stream | Premier League

Chelsea will be looking to kick off where they left off prior to the international break when they face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday at St. James Park.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard praises N'Golo Kante's 'really high' performance levels

Frank Lampard has thrown praise on Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante following their 2-0 win against Newcastle United.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard reflects on pleasing Chelsea win vs Newcastle to extend unbeaten run

Frank Lampard was pleased with Chelsea's performance during their 2-0 win against Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Tammy Abraham hails 'fantastic result' after scoring in Chelsea's 2-0 win against Newcastle

Tammy Abraham believes Chelsea earned a 'massive' three points against Newcastle United after winning 2-0 at St James' Park in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Matt Debono

5 Things Learned: Newcastle United 0-2 Chelsea | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side picked up the all-important three points in the clash with Newcastle.

Jevans99

Player Ratings: Newcastle United 0-2 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to seven games after beating Newcastle United 2-0 at St James' Park on Saturday afternoon.

Matt Debono

Newcastle United 0-2 Chelsea: Blues climb to top of Premier League

Chelsea won their fifth game in a row in all competitions with a 2-0 win against Newcastle United in the Premier League at St James' Park on Saturday.

Matt Debono

Chelsea fans react to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face Newcastle United

Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to Frank Lampard naming his starting XI to face Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Steve Bruce believes Chelsea can challenge for Premier League title

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce believes Chelsea have a good chance of challenging for the Premier League title this season.

Matt Debono