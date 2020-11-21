Antonio Rudiger returned to the Chelsea side to make his first Premier League appearance of the season during their 2-0 win against Newcastle United.

Chelsea have now kept six clean sheets in their last seven in all competitions, and despite Rudiger replacing Silva, the Blues held firm at the back to ensure they kept Newcastle at bay.

Rudiger was on the verge of leaving in the summer but a move away failed to materialise and he drew himself back into Lampard's plans.

He came into the side to face Newcastle on Saturday as Silva was rested due to his involvement with Brazil during the international break.

Lampard commented on the German's performance and revealed his pleasure at his partnership with fellow centre-back Kurt Zouma.

"I was pleased with his performance. I talked about it before the game that a lot of managers would love to have five centre-backs but it brings difficulties as you can only pick two if playing in a back four and then two or three are unhappy.

(Photo by Lindsey Parnaby - Pool/Getty Images)

"It's not easy to come straight into a team if not playing so regularly and perform. That means you need a good attitude throughout the week and a good attitude in how they prepare.

"I've got confidence in Toni. I think he came in and thought his performance alongside Kurt they were very strong. Anything that came in the box they dealt with very well. They had a lot of the ball and they moved it well.

"I'm really happy as it's hugely important to have a strong squad this year with the schedule as it is. For Toni to come in and play and keep a clean sheet was brilliant for him and brilliant for me."

----------

