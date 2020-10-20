SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard reacts to Edouard Mendy and Thiago Silva return to Chelsea side against Sevilla

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has praised the performances of Chelsea duo Edouard Mendy and Thiago Silva against Sevilla. 

The Blues were held to a 0-0 draw in the Champions League by the Spanish side at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, but the pair returning to the side saw the hosts keep a clean sheet.

It was a much-improved display at the back for Lampard's side after they conceded three against Southampton at the weekend.

Lampard was quick to hand out praise to the pair and to the whole side after their collective effort.

"It’s something you strive for always and I mentioned before about the personnel we had back in today. I thought Thiago showed the things I spoke about, experience and qualities.

"Mendy has probably one good save to make and he makes it, he was good with his feet. So against a very good team it was a very organised defensive performance from us. 

"They give you a lot of threats, they’re very good, that’s why they’ve been so successful in the last year or two. So I’m pleased with that side of it."

