Frank Lampard has praised the performances of Chelsea duo Edouard Mendy and Thiago Silva against Sevilla.

The Blues were held to a 0-0 draw in the Champions League by the Spanish side at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, but the pair returning to the side saw the hosts keep a clean sheet.

It was a much-improved display at the back for Lampard's side after they conceded three against Southampton at the weekend.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Lampard was quick to hand out praise to the pair and to the whole side after their collective effort.

"It’s something you strive for always and I mentioned before about the personnel we had back in today. I thought Thiago showed the things I spoke about, experience and qualities.

"Mendy has probably one good save to make and he makes it, he was good with his feet. So against a very good team it was a very organised defensive performance from us.

"They give you a lot of threats, they’re very good, that’s why they’ve been so successful in the last year or two. So I’m pleased with that side of it."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube