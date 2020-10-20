SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard reflects on 'bonus clean sheet' after 0-0 draw against Sevilla in Champions League group stages

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard praised his Chelsea side for dealing with everything Sevilla threw at them during the 0-0 draw in the Champions League. 

Chelsea settled for a point in west London on Tuesday evening in their opening match of Group E, but improvements were seen defensively from the Blues. 

After conceding three against Southampton in their previous outings, questions were asked of the Blues defensively, and they showed signs of improvement against the Spanish side, which were aided by the returns of Edouard Mendy and Thiago Silva. 

fbl-eur-c1-chelsea-sevilla (15)
(Photo by ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Lampard reflected on the quality of opposition on show against them and admitted Chelsea can't complain after not being able to find the target against Julen Lopetegui's side.

"They’ve got quality, they play really well throughout their team, but you might expect a team from La Liga to try and come and play a lot of passes through the lines," said Lampard post-match.

"They get a lot of crosses in, we dealt with all the things they threw at us.

‘We had a few moments in the game ourselves as well. I think it was almost cagey to the fact of two pretty good teams cancelling each other out in the first game, which is understandable, and then we take the point and move on. I think both teams will be pretty happy with that. I sensed that from their bench at the end.

chelsea-fc-v-fc-sevilla-group-e-uefa-champions-league (16)
(Photo by Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images)

‘When you play at the Champions League level sometimes you have a lot of work on the defensive side. It’s normal and sometimes you rely on moments and sometimes the moments don’t quite come. 

"I think we got close to it a few times with some good play and the last little bit wasn’t there today. We can’t complain, we’ve scored a lot of goals in the Premier League already, we will score goals, today the clean sheet is obviously the big bonus of the night."

Chelsea next face Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday at Old Trafford, a match which the Blues have to go in with confidence says Ben Chilwell.

----------

