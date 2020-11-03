Frank Lampard has praised Chelsea's new signing Edouard Mendy ahead of their Champions League clash against Mendy's former club Rennes on Wednesday.

Chelsea host the French club at Stamford Bridge and a win would see the Blues all but secure their spot in the last-16 of Europe.

Mendy completed his move to the Blues at the end of August from Rennes, and has claimed five clean sheets from his first six appearances in all competitions - making a stellar start to life in England.

(Photo by OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Lampard has already thrown praise at the goalkeeper for his impact on the Chelsea side, but on Tuesday highlights the Senegalese's personality.

"When we were in to look to signing Edou, we obviously made the enquiries and Petr Cech was heavily involved which is common knowledge. All the feedback was that he had a great personality, a strong personality in the dressing room, and everything that I heard, all those positives have came through.

"He is very low maintenance, he works hard, wants to work more, eager to engage with his teammates and myself, smile on his face and has played well. So it is a real positive when you have a player that comes in and hits the ground running on the pitch, but also is a real positive in the dressing room and he has been that."

Edouard Mendy learning from Petr Cech in training. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Mendy and Thiago Silva have been a noticeable impact on the side but Lampard continued to say that it's a collective effort first and foremost.

"It always must be a collective of the team and the work that we do," added the Blues boss. "But of course when you come in and perform individually as Mendy has, he has made a very, very good start to his career here with us.

"He has shown his qualities that we brought him here to the club for, has brought confidence to those around him, so he should take credit alongside others."

----------

