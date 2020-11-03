SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Frank Lampard lauds 'low maintenance' Edouard Mendy after £22M signing from Rennes

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has praised Chelsea's new signing Edouard Mendy ahead of their Champions League clash against Mendy's former club Rennes on Wednesday.

Chelsea host the French club at Stamford Bridge and a win would see the Blues all but secure their spot in the last-16 of Europe.

Mendy completed his move to the Blues at the end of August from Rennes, and has claimed five clean sheets from his first six appearances in all competitions - making a stellar start to life in England. 

fbl-eng-pr-burnley-chelsea (13)
(Photo by OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Lampard has already thrown praise at the goalkeeper for his impact on the Chelsea side, but on Tuesday highlights the Senegalese's personality. 

"When we were in to look to signing Edou, we obviously made the enquiries and Petr Cech was heavily involved which is common knowledge. All the feedback was that he had a great personality, a strong personality in the dressing room, and everything that I heard, all those positives have came through. 

"He is very low maintenance, he works hard, wants to work more, eager to engage with his teammates and myself, smile on his face and has played well. So it is a real positive when you have a player that comes in and hits the ground running on the pitch, but also is a real positive in the dressing room and he has been that." 

1228706646.jpg.0
Edouard Mendy learning from Petr Cech in training.(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Mendy and Thiago Silva have been a noticeable impact on the side but Lampard continued to say that it's a collective effort first and foremost.

"It always must be a collective of the team and the work that we do," added the Blues boss. "But of course when you come in and perform individually as Mendy has, he has made a very, very good start to his career here with us. 

"He has shown his qualities that we brought him here to the club for, has brought confidence to those around him, so he should take credit alongside others."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Werner: Chelsea 'want and have a good chance' of winning Champions League

Timo Werner says Chelsea are striving to win the Champions League in the coming years.

Matt Debono

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Rennes: Hudson-Odoi set to earn himself another start in UCL as Pulisic misses out

On Wednesday evening, the Blues will play their second home game in the Champions League when they host Rennes.

Jevans99

Frank Lampard: Christian Pulisic's 'very minor' hamstring injury a relief

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says it's a relief that Christian Pulisic's hamstring strain is very minor.

Matt Debono

Chelsea team news to face Rennes: Christian Pulisic out of Champions League clash with 'minor hamstring injury'

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Rennes in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Matt Debono

Comment: Conor Gallagher - An option for the future in the Chelsea midfield

Chelsea’s midfield is currently looking a little patchy and stretched.

finnw34

Mason Mount: Chelsea 'starting to come together' as a team

Mason Mount says the Chelsea side is 'starting to come together' after they clinched their fourth consecutive clean sheet of the season in all competitions.

Matt Debono

Petr Cech 'ready to help' Chelsea if called upon after Premier League inclusion

Petr Cech says he is ready to help Chelsea if Frank Lampard requires the goalkeeper during the course of the Premier League season.

Matt Debono

Chelsea set to learn extent of Christian Pulisic's hamstring strain

Christian Pulisic will find out the extent of his hamstring injury that he picked up in the warm-up prior to Chelsea's 4-0 win against Burnley on Saturday at Turf Moor.

Matt Debono

Chelsea vs Rennes: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

Chelsea face Rennes in matchday three of the Champions League group stages at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Rennes | Champions League

Chelsea face Rennes in the group stages of the Champions League on Wednesday 4 November and it will be refereed by Felix Zwayer at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono