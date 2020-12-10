Frank Lampard praises Everton & highlights tough away test at Goodison Park

Frank Lampard has praised Saturday's opponents Everton ahead of the Premier League clash, and dismissed their recent form as a marker for the Goodison Park visit.

Everton have won just once in their last five matches, but have a good recent record against Chelsea on their home turf having won their last two meetings on Merseyside.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Lampard highlighted the start that Everton made to the current campaign as a factor in his preparations for the away trip, and believes that the match will be as tough as ever under Carlo Ancelotti.

He said: "That's the Premier League, the nature of it. They started very well. They have quality players, they have a fantastic manager - one of the best in the world - and the Premier League is unforgiving.

"They have had a few injuries but we all have our own moments and patches where results are challenging. But it doesn't change my thoughts about how to approach playing Everton. They are a very, very good side.

"They have great individuals within collective that can win games. I'm very focused on their strengths and the dangers we face going there.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"We found that out last year. I know it was a different time, different manager although he is still on the staff. But it was a very tough match for us and that should still be on our minds."

Chelsea face the Toffees on Saturday night at Goodison Park, with Lampard hoping for three points to hand the Blues more momentum as the early push in the title race continues.

----------

