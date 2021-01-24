NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Frank Lampard praises hat-trick hero Tammy Abraham & Callum Hudson-Odoi's impact following Luton Town victory

Author:
Publish date:

Frank Lampard has heaped praise on the performances of Chelsea duo Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi during their 3-1 victory against Luton Town in the FA Cup fourth round. 

Abraham netted a hat-trick and all of the Blues' goals in west London as they set up a fifth round tie against Barnsley at Oakwell next month. 

While Hudson-Odoi came off the bench in the second-half and was an instant impact as he provided the assist for Chelsea's third.

fbl-eng-facup-chelsea-luton (10)

Abraham put Chelsea 2-0 ahead in the first-half with a strike into the bottom corner before heading past Simon Sluga to double the lead from close range. 

READ MORE: Five things we learned in Chelsea's 3-1 win against Luton Town.

Jordan Clark pulled one back for Luton to add some nerves in there for the Blues, but after coming off the bench, Hudson-Odoi and Abraham combined, with the forward tapping in from close range. 

And Lampard admitted post-match that the third goal was needed and praised the performances of the Chelsea pair.

"We needed the third goal just to see the game out and I thought it was a really good goal," said Lampard.

chelsea-v-luton-town-the-emirates-fa-cup-fourth-round (14)

READ MORE: Frank Lampard's verdict on Chelsea's 3-1 win against Luton Town.

"Callum came on and did brilliantly well, not just with the goal but generally, and he put it on a plate for Tammy.

"It was a good day for Tammy to get his hat-trick and he should take a lot of confidence from his performance today."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

chelsea-v-luton-town-the-emirates-fa-cup-fourth-round (12)
News

Frank Lampard praises hat-trick hero Tammy Abraham & Callum Hudson-Odoi's impact following Luton Town victory

chelsea-v-luton-town-the-emirates-fa-cup-fourth-round (8)
News

Frank Lampard reflects on FA Cup win against Luton Town

EsXOyNJXEAA6kLd
News

"From there, I knew" - Fikayo Tomori on shirt number and why he couldn't turn down Milan move

fbl-eng-facup-chelsea-luton (8)
News

Frank Lampard delivers update on Billy Gilmour's short-term future at Chelsea

fbl-eng-facup-chelsea-luton (9)
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Chelsea 3-1 Luton Town | Emirates FA Cup

fbl-eng-facup-chelsea-luton (11)
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 3-1 Luton Town | Emirates FA Cup

chelsea-v-luton-town-the-emirates-fa-cup-fourth-round (5)
Match Coverage

Chelsea 3-1 Luton Town: Hat-trick hero Tammy Abraham sets up Barnsley tie

fbl-eng-pr-leicester-chelsea
News

Frank Lampard explains Chelsea team selection to face Luton Town