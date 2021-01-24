Frank Lampard praises hat-trick hero Tammy Abraham & Callum Hudson-Odoi's impact following Luton Town victory

Frank Lampard has heaped praise on the performances of Chelsea duo Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi during their 3-1 victory against Luton Town in the FA Cup fourth round.

Abraham netted a hat-trick and all of the Blues' goals in west London as they set up a fifth round tie against Barnsley at Oakwell next month.

While Hudson-Odoi came off the bench in the second-half and was an instant impact as he provided the assist for Chelsea's third.

Abraham put Chelsea 2-0 ahead in the first-half with a strike into the bottom corner before heading past Simon Sluga to double the lead from close range.

Jordan Clark pulled one back for Luton to add some nerves in there for the Blues, but after coming off the bench, Hudson-Odoi and Abraham combined, with the forward tapping in from close range.

And Lampard admitted post-match that the third goal was needed and praised the performances of the Chelsea pair.

"We needed the third goal just to see the game out and I thought it was a really good goal," said Lampard.

"Callum came on and did brilliantly well, not just with the goal but generally, and he put it on a plate for Tammy.

"It was a good day for Tammy to get his hat-trick and he should take a lot of confidence from his performance today."

