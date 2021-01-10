Frank Lampard praises Kai Havertz & Timo Werner's performances following Morecambe victory

Frank Lampard was delighted with German duo Kai Havertz and Timo Werner during Chelsea's 4-0 win against Morecambe in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea convincingly surpassed the League Two outfit which saw both Havertz and Werner get on the scoresheet in west London.

Werner was the first of the German's to score, he tapped in from close range on the stroke of half-time after Havertz teed him up.

(Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

And Lampard was delighted for Werner to end a 13-game goal drought.

“I'm just pleased for him because strikers want to score goals, he's had a lot of near misses in that time. He'd been getting into positions to score goals but they hadn't been going in for him

"So I was pleased to play him today and for him to get confidence and get a goal. He gets his goal and that's important.

"With him and Kai coming into the Premier League, some of the greatest Premier League players have needed time to settle to the league. And it's a nice little step for both of them."

Havertz netted late on in the second-half with a superb header from Cesar Azpilicueta's cross to increase his tally to five goals and six assists so far this season.

Lampard added that he believes Havertz still has plenty of levels to go up before he reaches the peak of his talent.

"I think the level, I can't call that because there are endless levels Kai can go up, because of the potential of the player and he's young. He had Covid and suffered a bit and has come back. Today I saw and again in the week in training I saw him fitter and stronger.

“There are levels for Kai to go up, but again we have to remain patient. He's come here with a huge amount of talent, but has to get accustomed to the league, and we as a club must support him in that, now and for the future. It's a small step in the big picture, but a good step."

----------

