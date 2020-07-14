'He is an important character and he is scoring important goals' - Frank Lampard on Olivier Giroud's impact for Chelsea

Frank Lampard has praised Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud after he netted the only goal in the Blues' 1-0 win against Norwich City on Tuesday evening.

Giroud's header in first-half stoppage time was the difference for the hosts at Stamford Bridge, which takes Chelsea one step further to securing Champions League football next season.

His goal against the Canaries meant he has scored in three successive Premier League starts for the first time since January 2017.

It also sees Chelsea claim five home wins in a row for the first time since December 2017.

But Lampard hailed the impact and professionalism of Giroud throughout the season, despite the Frenchman wanting to leave, and stated his importance to the side.

"Even before the lockdown, he came in and was part of a few big results. He has never given me a problem. He has always trained brilliantly.

"When Tammy [Abraham] was really playing well and staying in the team earlier in the season, his professionalism was always good.

"I told him in January I wanted him to stay and he was fantastic how he handled that. And he has continued to do that in the way he trains and the way he plays is important for us.

"When he is in the team you have to try and use his attributes to try and cross the ball and put it in the box. He is an important character and he is scoring important goals for us at the moment

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube