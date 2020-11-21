Frank Lampard praises N'Golo Kante's 'really high' performance levels

Frank Lampard has thrown praise on Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante following their 2-0 win against Newcastle United.

Chelsea, although they weren't at their best against the Magpies, saw Steve Bruce's side off courtesy of an own goal and a second-half strike from Tammy Abraham.

But Kante, who captained the side, proved once again that he's still one of the best as he produced another stellar performance in the midfield in the north east.

It has been a reoccurring theme this season from the Frenchman and Lampard was quick to praise him.

"I know what you mean by quietly influential but he's much more than that for us," Lampard said on Kante. "Last year he missed 50 per cent of the games with injuries, he had a tough time for different reasons and we are working very hard on that to get him as fit and fresh.

"Now we are managing his training and game time, but his levels of performances are really high.

"I keep saying every time I get asked about N'Golo that I have so much faith in him and the top midfield player that he is in world football. Not just breaking up and winning balls back as we know that is a huge quality of his, but his passing and supporting in midfield and playing in that deeper role now has been a very comfortable transition for him as he's playing. Really, really happy with him.'

Kante has struggled with several injuries since he picked up a hamstring injury in the build up to the Europa League final back in May 2019, but Lampard stated that the Blues are remaining 'very careful' with the midfielder.

"I don't want to tempt fate as at the minute he is going well," added Lampard.

"It's a constant one for us where we are managing it. When I came in at the start of last season he had been injured from the Europa League final and that just rolled on through the year so we just chased it down from there. That was unfortunate and so unfortunate for us to lose him for 50 per cent of the games because of the level of player he is. We have had a better period of him to get him in a place where we are really happy with.

"We're aware and we keep check on his training and numbers and how much distance he travels because every time you train and allow him off the leash in training he makes ridiculous output because of the way he plays. We are very careful with that and at the minute we are in a good place and hopefully that continues."

