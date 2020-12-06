Frank Lampard praises Olivier Giroud's goal display in Leeds United win

Frank Lampard said Olivier Giroud's performance against Leeds United was great during 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge.

The 34-year-old has scored five goals this week - four against Sevilla and another in the win against Leeds on Saturday night.

(Photo by Daniel Leal-Olivas - Pool/Getty Images)

Giroud was given the nod and impressed once again, and could've had more than one goal against Leeds, however his goal-bound header was missed by Timo Werner and he headed over from a corner in the second-half.

"I think his performance was great," said the Blues boss. "Off the back of the Sevilla performance, the reference he is as a front man and when balls are played into an area he has the ability to be cool and clinical with his finishing. He might have had two or three more today.

(Photo by Daniel Leal-Olivas - Pool/Getty Images)

"The personality that he is in the team. I have said it before the game, people will always question me on who I play up front because I have options. When Oli is there I know I can rely on him.”

Giroud was taken off for Tammy Abraham and put an ice pack on however Lampard wasn't too concerned.

“I think I so. I haven’t spoken to him about the ice pack," added Lampard.

"I don’t think he had a problem, maybe just a bang."

