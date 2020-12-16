Frank Lampard praises use of VAR after Reece James' 'foul' overturned in Wolves defeat

Frank Lampard praised the use of VAR after Chelsea were given a decision in favour on Tuesday night in their 2-1 defeat to Wolves.

Chelsea suffered consecutive defeats in the Premier League after Pedro Neto's stoppage time winner, but the loss saw VAR involved in the second-half.

Neto went down off a 'challenge' from Reece James and Stuart Attwell pointed to the spot.

Chelsea were handed a harsh lesson following another below-par performance. (Photo by RUI VIEIRA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

However following replays, it was clear there was no contact and Attwell reversed his initial decision.

Chelsea haven't had much luck this season with VAR and although it won't count for much after suffering defeat, Lampard was pleased to have a decision go the Blues' way.

"Yes, yes, I think it was clear that it was, I wouldn’t say a dive, but he went down without contact," said Lampard on Neto's penalty being overturned by VAR.

"It also looked like it might be outside the box. So yes, I think it was one and we saw VAR get some things not right but, of course, when it is done well and on your side then you like it."

(Photo by Tim Keeton - Pool/Getty Images)

On the defeat, Lampard wasn't pleased that his side allowed Wolves to play to their strengths.

"We didn’t play well enough. It is pretty simple," added Lampard.

"The threat from Wolves is clearly the counter attack and it is a major threat from what they have got. It is the main one because they have speed and quality in forward areas.

"The players knew it before the game, the players knew it in game but we allowed some counter-attacks. If you are going to allow a team to play to their strengths then you may lose that game."

