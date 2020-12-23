Frank Lampard previews Arsenal clash & discusses Mikel Arteta's troubles

Frank Lampard says Chelsea will face a high-quality Arsenal side on Boxing Day but didn't want to be drawn on Mikel Arteta's problems in north London.

Chelsea make the short trip across the capital on Boxing Day to face a Gunners side who are currently all the way down in 15th place in the Premier League, four points above the relegation zone.

Chelsea have injury problems heading into the London derby on Boxing Day. (Photo by Mark Pain)

Lampard was asked if Arsenal were in a relegation battle this season but the Blues boss was more concerned about the London derby on Saturday.

"I don't want to talk about what their battle is, they're just a good team with a good manager. They've had some tough results recently but the general way of the Premier League this season for every team it's been more inconsistent than it's been in probably previous seasons for most teams.

"It's not my concern exactly where they are at, my concern is the team at face value, in terms of quality, and they are a high-quality team."

Arteta has been questioned several times as Arsenal linger above the drop zone. (Photo by Peter Cziborra - Pool/Getty Images)

Lampard's managerial counterpart Arteta has come under heavy criticism this season following Arsenal's struggles, but Lampard was coy on whether Arteta's reputation has been damaged by taking the job in north London in the current climate.

"I think there are so many factors. Timing is factor in any sport and in life at times. I’m very at pains not to talk about other managers’ situations because nobody knows – I don’t know the 1000 things that Mikel Arteta deals with day to day in managing Arsenal.

"He doesn’t know what I deal with so it’s hard to comment on other people’s jobs in that point. I think timing is important in everything."

