Frank Lampard provides Andreas Christensen injury update ahead of Morecambe clash

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard provided an update on Andreas Christensen's availability ahead of his side's FA Cup clash against League Two side Morecambe.

Christensen suffered a knee injury following a collision with Jack Grealish in the build-up to Aston Villa's equaliser against Chelsea in their 1-1 draw on December 28.

Previewing his side's FA Cup clash against Morecambe, Lampard said, as relayed by Football London: "It was absolutely from that moment in the Villa game. It’s probably a typical modern-day reaction where Andreas has taken stick."

"He’s out but the injury isn’t too bad which is good news for him. He’ll be back training with us tomorrow.”

Ex-Chelsea player John Terry took to Instagram, having a slight dig at Christensen for going down after the collision.

Christensen had a scan on his knee but is set to return to training over the weekend.

Reece James and N'Golo Kante will also be absent for Chelsea on Sunday due to hamstring problems.

