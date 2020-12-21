Frank Lampard provides Ben Chilwell ankle injury update

Frank Lampard has provided an update on Ben Chilwell after he was forced off against West Ham due to rolling his ankle.

The 24-year-old was forced off inside the opening ten minutes after rolling his ankle in a collision with West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen.

He was replaced by Emerson as Chelsea went onto beat West Ham 3-0 in west London to climb into fifth in the league.

(Photo by JOHN WALTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Lampard provided an update post-match on the fitness of Chilwell.

"I expect he'll be doubtful for Arsenal. He turned his ankle and tried to carry on but it was too painful. We'll have a scan tomorrow to try and see how bad the injury is. We'll update after."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube