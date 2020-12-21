NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Frank Lampard provides Ben Chilwell ankle injury update

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Frank Lampard has provided an update on Ben Chilwell after he was forced off against West Ham due to rolling his ankle. 

The 24-year-old was forced off inside the opening ten minutes after rolling his ankle in a collision with West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen. 

He was replaced by Emerson as Chelsea went onto beat West Ham 3-0 in west London to climb into fifth in the league.

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-west-ham (12)

Lampard provided an update post-match on the fitness of Chilwell. 

"I expect he'll be doubtful for Arsenal. He turned his ankle and tried to carry on but it was too painful. We'll have a scan tomorrow to try and see how bad the injury is. We'll update after."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

chelsea-v-west-ham-united-premier-league (12)
News

Frank Lampard pleased to see Chelsea get back to winning ways against West Ham

chelsea-v-west-ham-united-premier-league (11)
News

Frank Lampard hails goalscorer Thiago Silva post-West Ham win

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-west-ham (9)
News

Frank Lampard provides Ben Chilwell ankle injury update

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-west-ham (12)
News

Ben Chilwell breaks silence on ankle injury after West Ham win

chelsea-v-west-ham-united-premier-league (4)
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Chelsea 3-0 West Ham | Premier League

chelsea-v-west-ham-united-premier-league (4)
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 3-0 West Ham | Premier League

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-west-ham (13)
Match Coverage

Chelsea 3-0 West Ham: Silva header & Abraham brace get Blues back to winning ways

fbl-eng-pr-wolves-chelsea (4)
News

Frank Lampard explains Chelsea team selection to face West Ham

Epx9foMXYAIzmZR
Opinions

Chelsea fans react to Frank Lampard's starting XI to face West Ham