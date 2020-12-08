Frank Lampard provides Callum Hudson-Odoi hamstring injury update

Frank Lampard has provided an injury update on Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The 20-year-old sustained a hamstring injury in training on Sunday ahead of their Champions League clash against Krasnodar on Tuesday.

Hudson-Odoi was expected to start after being left out of the matchday squad to face Leeds, however was given a setback after picking up a hamstring problem days before the game.

(Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Lampard hopes Hudson-Odoi to be on the sidelines for around two weeks.

"Both players will hopefully be fit in two weeks," Lampard said on Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi following the Blues 1-1 draw against Krasnodar.

"They had scans yesterday [Monday]. I think that's positive, particularly with Hakim. With Callum we didn't know what to expect - he got an injury in training a couple of days ago. We'll see."

This will see Hudson-Odoi certainly miss the visit to Everton this weekend, along with the two fixtures against Wolves and West Ham before Christmas.

