Frank Lampard provides Callum Hudson-Odoi hamstring injury update

Author:
Publish date:

Frank Lampard has provided an injury update on Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. 

The 20-year-old sustained a hamstring injury in training on Sunday ahead of their Champions League clash against Krasnodar on Tuesday. 

Hudson-Odoi was expected to start after being left out of the matchday squad to face Leeds, however was given a setback after picking up a hamstring problem days before the game.

fbl-eur-c1-krasnodar-chelsea (2)

Lampard hopes Hudson-Odoi to be on the sidelines for around two weeks.

"Both players will hopefully be fit in two weeks," Lampard said on Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi following the Blues 1-1 draw against Krasnodar. 

"They had scans yesterday [Monday]. I think that's positive, particularly with Hakim. With Callum we didn't know what to expect - he got an injury in training a couple of days ago. We'll see."

This will see Hudson-Odoi certainly miss the visit to Everton this weekend, along with the two fixtures against Wolves and West Ham before Christmas. 

fbl-eur-c1-draw
