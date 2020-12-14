Frank Lampard confirms Christian Pulisic in Chelsea squad to face Wolves

Frank Lampard has given an update on the fitness of Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic ahead of the Blues' match against Wolves on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old felt an awareness in his hamstring following the 3-1 win against Leeds and was subsequently left out of the side which drew to Krasnodar.

Pulisic wasn't risked in the defeat to Everton, and Lampard provided an update on Monday ahead of the visit to Wolves.

"He was out the squad for injury, he was struggling with his hamstring at the weekend.

"He trained when we played against Everton on Saturday and it felt better so he's back in the squad for tomorrow. It is yet to be decided whether he starts or not.

"It is obviously positive news from where it was at the weekend."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube