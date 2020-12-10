Frank Lampard provides Christian Pulisic hamstring injury update

Frank Lampard has provided an update on Christian Pulisic's fitness ahead of Chelsea's clash against Everton.

The 22-year-old is the Blues' only first-team recognised winger available following the hamstring injuries to Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

But Lampard revealed the American felt his hamstring after the 3-1 win against Leeds, which Pulisic netted the third in to secure the three points.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

However, Lampard did say that he is training and is expected to be fit to face Everton when he provided the team news on Thursday.

"Christian Pulisic had a tiny bit of awareness off the back of the Leeds game in one his hamstrings, but he's training normally so should be as we were."

