Frank Lampard provides Christian Pulisic hamstring injury update

Frank Lampard has provided an update on Christian Pulisic's fitness ahead of Chelsea's clash against Everton. 

The 22-year-old is the Blues' only first-team recognised winger available following the hamstring injuries to Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

But Lampard revealed the American felt his hamstring after the 3-1 win against Leeds, which Pulisic netted the third in to secure the three points. 

However, Lampard did say that he is training and is expected to be fit to face Everton when he provided the team news on Thursday

"Christian Pulisic had a tiny bit of awareness off the back of the Leeds game in one his hamstrings, but he's training normally so should be as we were."

