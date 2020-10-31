Frank Lampard provides Christian Pulisic injury update

Frank Lampard has provided an injury update concerning Christian Pulisic after the American injured himself in the warm-up prior to Chelsea's 3-0 win against Burnley.

The 22-year-old slipped in the build-up to the win and was taken out of the starting line-up and was replaced by Timo Werner.

In his absence, Chelsea had no troubles going forward with Hakim Ziyech, Kurt Zouma and his replacement Werner all getting on the scoresheet.

Post-match, Lampard gave an update and remained unsure on the extent of the hamstring problem.

"Christian felt a small sensation in his hamstring. We had to pull him out, as he couldn’t risk playing.

"We’re not sure on the extent just yet, we will have to scan it and then find out more. He’s frustrated, he’s got himself fit and played and scored in the week and then this has happened.

"I know Christian and he’s desperate to play and is really keen to do well for this club, so it’s frustrating for him. He will have a scan and we will see from there."

