Frank Lampard has given Mason Mount his full support after the midfielder missed Chelsea's deciding penalty which saw them lose 5-4 on penalties to Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

The 21-year-old took the fifth penalty after Harry Kane made it 5-4 to Spurs on penalties, but saw his effort hit the outside of the post and bounce wide to send the hosts into the quarter-finals after it ended 1-1 after normal time.

Mount was playing in the no.10 role for Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and has played in every minute of Chelsea's 2020/21 campaign so far.

He look shattered come the end of the 90 minutes as he produced a lazy pass which could've seen Timo Werner through on goal when the scores were at 1-0 to Chelsea.

But despite the spotlight being on the midfielder for the wrong reasons, Lampard has given him his full support.

"I don’t think a shattering blow is what it should be," said Lampard on Mount's penalty miss. "A disappointing night to get knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

"Mason will have many more nights for this club and for his country where he will play in games with huge importance on them and he will be the deciding factor on a positive note in them.

"He has my support for all times and the team and everybody around it. You miss a penalty it is a collective when you get to a game like this."

Lampard also revealed whether it was always the plan for Mount to take the fifth and final penalty.

"We spoke to the players. You work on penalties but it's very difficult to know."

