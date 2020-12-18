NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Frank Lampard provides Hakim Ziyech hamstring injury update

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has delivered an injury update on winger Hakim Ziyech.

The 27-year-old has been out since the Blues beat Leeds United at the start of the month and had a scan on his hamstring. 

Ziyech has been missed and Lampard revealed after the defeat to Wolves that he hoped the Moroccan would be back in training prior to the West Ham fixture. 

On Friday, he provided another fitness update on Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi: "It is their first day back with the group today training at a decent level, so I will have to see how they are the next two or three days to see if they make West Ham."

