Frank Lampard provides injury update on Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has provided an injury update on forward Tammy Abraham.

The 22-year-old was forced off at half-time after he was involved in a collision just before the half-time interval, which saw him injure his ribs and leaving the field in serious discomfort.

Chelsea managed to secure a 2-2 draw against Valencia, courtesy of goals from Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic, and keep their destiny in their own hands heading into the final game of Group H next month against LOSC Lille.

He was deemed not fit enough to come out for the second-half, and was subsequently replaced by Michy Batshuayi, who failed to make an impact after coming on.

However, Frank Lampard provided an injury update on the forward at full-time.

Lampard confirmed he had bruised his ribs, but the injury isn't as serious as first feared when the forward initially was stretchered off.

The Chelsea forward didn't have to go to hospital and joined the rest of the squad in the dressing room at full-time after the exhausting 2-2 draw against Valencia.

Chelsea will head back to London, and Tammy Abraham is likely to be assessed by the medical team at Cobham to check whether he will be fit for the weekend.

Abraham, 22, did leave the Mestalla limping, and Frank Lampard will be eager to have him fit for Saturday's clash against West Ham at Stamford Bridge.

West Ham visit West London on Saturday as Chelsea look to put their Manchester City defeat right against the Hammers.