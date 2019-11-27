Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Frank Lampard provides injury update on Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has provided an injury update on forward Tammy Abraham. 

The 22-year-old was forced off at half-time after he was involved in a collision just before the half-time interval, which saw him injure his ribs and leaving the field in serious discomfort.

Chelsea managed to secure a 2-2 draw against Valencia, courtesy of goals from Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic, and keep their destiny in their own hands heading into the final game of Group H next month against LOSC Lille.

He was deemed not fit enough to come out for the second-half, and was subsequently replaced by Michy Batshuayi, who failed to make an impact after coming on. 

However, Frank Lampard provided an injury update on the forward at full-time. 

Lampard confirmed he had bruised his ribs, but the injury isn't as serious as first feared when the forward initially was stretchered off. 

The Chelsea forward didn't have to go to hospital and joined the rest of the squad in the dressing room at full-time after the exhausting 2-2 draw against Valencia.

Chelsea will head back to London, and Tammy Abraham is likely to be assessed by the medical team at Cobham to check whether he will be fit for the weekend.

Abraham, 22, did leave the Mestalla limping, and Frank Lampard will be eager to have him fit for Saturday's clash against West Ham at Stamford Bridge. 

West Ham visit West London on Saturday as Chelsea look to put their Manchester City defeat right against the Hammers. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mateo Kovacic: Croatian 'almost gave up on scoring' after netting first goal for Chelsea

Matt Debono
0

Mateo Kovacic netted his first goal in Chelsea colours on Wednesday against Valencia CF in the Champions League.

WATCH: Christian Pulisic puts Chelsea ahead against Valencia in Champions League

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea lead against Valencia through Christian Pulisic.

WATCH: Mateo Kovacic scores first goal for Chelsea against Valencia in the Champions League

Matt Debono
0

Valencia host Chelsea in the Champions League in Group H at the Mestalla Stadium in a crucial clash between the two sides.

Live Commentary: Valencia CF 2-2 Chelsea | Champions League

Matt Debono
0

Follow live game updates as Chelsea travel to the Mestalla Stadium to face Valencia in Group H of the Champions League.

Valencia CF vs Chelsea | Champions League - Christian Pulisic starts for Frank Lampard's side in Spain

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea face a crucial clash in the Champions League against Valencia CF at the Mestalla.

Report: Manchester City 2-1 Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea suffered defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League after N'Golo Kante's opener was cancelled out.

'I want it to be a positive issue' - Frank Lampard on Chelsea midfield selection problem

Matt Debono
0

Frank Lampard wants the vast amount options in the Chelsea midfield to be a positive problem for him.

Frank Lampard has ruled out managing Tottenham after José Mourinho's appointment

Matt Debono
0

Frank Lampard says managing Tottenham Hotspur one day 'wouldn't happen' following Chelsea connection.

Frank Lampard rules out being 'unsackable' at Chelsea this season

Matt Debono
0

Frank Lampard admits he can be sacked by Chelsea this season, after Mauricio Pochettino was axed by Spurs.

Olivier Giroud 'tells Chelsea he wants to leave in January' amid Inter Milan interest

Matt Debono
2 0

Olivier Giroud is in the final year of his deal with Chelsea, and he wants to leave sooner rather than later, following talks with Inter Milan.