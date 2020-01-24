Absolute Chelsea
Injury Update: Frank Lampard confirms Tammy Abraham hasn't fractured ankle, but return 'not clear'

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has revealed Tammy Abraham hasn't fractured his ankle after the forward was carried off at full-time against Arsenal in midweek. 

The 22-year-old struggled in the latter stages of the Premier League fixture against Arsenal, which saw Chelsea pegged back on two occasions. 

But Frank Lampard was left sweating with the condition of Abraham after his injury, however he has been left with a boost after revealing that he hasn't fractured his ankle. 

"The good news is he hasn’t fractured anything. We were worried about a small fracture or a hairline fracture. He hasn’t got that. We have to see how it develops. It’s not a clear-cut one," Lampard said in his press conference ahead of the FA Cup tie with Hull City. 

tammyabraham2101a
Tammy Abraham being carried down the tunnel by Chelsea medics at full-time on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge. Getty Images

Frank Lampard confirmed that Tammy Abraham will miss the trip to Hull City, and is a doubt for the Blues' next Premier League fixture, which is against Leicester City. 

"He’s not fit for this weekend. Whether he will be fit for Leicester after that I’m still not sure. I haven’t got the news for you. It’s not clear at the moment." 

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard previews FA Cup clash against Hull City. 

----------

The Blues boss though refused to put the injury down to an accumulation of knocks over the busy Christmas period.

"There is no absolute science for that. Maybe with muscle injuries you can link it to more to congestion of games. Tammy’s was more of an impact injury. That can happen at any time.

"We are congested, we are. It’s the same for all teams, that’s true, but when individuals are coming into play and people are getting injured, maybe that’s something that should be looked at."

----------

Michy Batshuayi is set to lead the line for Chelsea at the KCOM Stadium against Hull City. Can he fire the Blues into the next round of the competition?

----------

Scott Kennedy

