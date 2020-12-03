Frank Lampard provides Kai Havertz & Christian Pulisic fitness update

Frank Lampard says he has had to be careful with Chelsea duo Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic following their returns to action.

Pulisic has been out with a hamstring strain, while Havertz has recently recovered from testing positive for Covid last month.

Both were included in Chelsea's starting XI against Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday as Lampard made nine changes to his team which saw the Blues come out 4-0 winners, courtesy of four-goal Olivier Giroud.

Lampard gave his assessment post-match of the pair and revealed why he took the duo off in the 67th minute.

"They [Pulisic and Havertz] both looked great. I took them off for precaution, just to make sure," Lampard told Chelsea TV.

“Kai had bad symptoms of Covid-19 so we had to make sure he’s back and fit.

“With Christian, he had been out for a fair while. He’s gaining fitness but we also had to be careful not to give him too many minutes."

