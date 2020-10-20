Frank Lampard has provided a positive injury update on Chelsea defender Thiago Silva following their 0-0 draw against Sevilla in the Champions League.

Chelsea drew their opening fixture of Group E in Europe on Tuesday night and saw the return of 36-year-old Silva.

Silva missed the 3-3 draw against Southampton on Saturday after Lampard left him out following involvement with the Brazil national team during the international break.

However against Sevilla, Silva had two injury scares. The first in the warm-up where he was seen hobbling, before landing awkwardly late in the second-half after he won a header to clear the danger at the back for the Blues.

However, Lampard brought some positive injury news and revealed Silva hadn't made him or any of the medical staff aware of any injury post-match.

"I don't know anything about that," said Lampard on a potential injury. "He hasn't flagged it straight away so I think we are ok."

Lampard was also full of praise for his performance after he restored the Brazilian to his starting XI.

"I thought Thiago showed the things I spoke about, experience and qualities."

