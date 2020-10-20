SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Frank Lampard provides Thiago Silva injury update

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has provided a positive injury update on Chelsea defender Thiago Silva following their 0-0 draw against Sevilla in the Champions League. 

Chelsea drew their opening fixture of Group E in Europe on Tuesday night and saw the return of 36-year-old Silva. 

Silva missed the 3-3 draw against Southampton on Saturday after Lampard left him out following involvement with the Brazil national team during the international break.

chelsea-fc-v-fc-sevilla-group-e-uefa-champions-league (15)
(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

However against Sevilla, Silva had two injury scares. The first in the warm-up where he was seen hobbling, before landing awkwardly late in the second-half after he won a header to clear the danger at the back for the Blues.

However, Lampard brought some positive injury news and revealed Silva hadn't made him or any of the medical staff aware of any injury post-match. 

"I don't know anything about that," said Lampard on a potential injury. "He hasn't flagged it straight away so I think we are ok."

Lampard was also full of praise for his performance after he restored the Brazilian to his starting XI. 

"I thought Thiago showed the things I spoke about, experience and qualities."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea vs Sevilla: How to Watch/Live stream | Champions League

Chelsea get their 2020/21 Champions League campaign underway on Tuesday night against Sevilla at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard on Petr Cech's inclusion on 25-man Premier League squad list

Frank Lampard has revealed it was an easy decision to include Petr Cech in his 25-man Premier League squad for the 2020/21 campaign.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic provides positive fitness update after hamstring injury

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has provided a fitness update following the Blues 0-0 draw against Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard praises Chelsea's performance against 'quality' Sevilla side

Frank Lampard praised his Chelsea side for dealing with everything Sevilla threw at them during the 0-0 draw in the Champions League.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard praises Chelsea duo Mendy & Silva following Sevilla draw

Frank Lampard has praised the performances of Chelsea duo Edouard Mendy and Thiago Silva against Sevilla.

Matt Debono

Ben Chilwell: Chelsea need to head into Man Utd clash with confidence

Ben Chilwell says it's important that Chelsea head into the Premier League clash against Manchester United on the weekend with confidence.

Matt Debono

Ben Chilwell: Keeping a clean sheet against Sevilla was important

Ben Chilwell believes although Chelsea couldn't beat Sevilla in the Champions League, keeping a clean sheet was important.

Matt Debono

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 0-0 Sevilla | Champions League

Chelsea started their 2020/21 Champions League campaign with a 0-0 draw Sevilla.

Jevans99

Player Ratings: Chelsea 0-0 Sevilla - Ben Chilwell shines as Mendy & Silva's influence notable on Blues side

Chelsea drew 0-0 in their opening match of Group E in the Champions League against Sevilla on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Chelsea 0-0 Sevilla: Blues open Champions League campaign with goalless draw

Chelsea were held to a goalless draw against Sevilla in their opening group game of Group E in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening.

Matt Debono